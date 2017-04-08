Report: Bond denied for man charged with murder after Upstate woman killed in shooting on White Horse Road

Deputies said an arrest has been made in an overnight fight and murder of an Upstate woman.

Deputies say around 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from the Spinx located on White Horse Road in reference to a large crowd fighting inside and outside and that gunshots were heard. When deputies arrived on scene, all parties had left and shell casings were found on the ground outside of the store.

Soon thereafter, deputies were flagged down at the QT located on White Horse and Grove Roads in reference to a gunshot victim who was being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. EMS was dispatched to the scene and transported the victim to the ER.

Deputies say the gunshot victim later died at the hospital.

The coroner identified the victim as Yolanda Dillard, 25 of Greenville. Dillard was shot in the face and hand after the altercation at the Spinx, per the coroner. She was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital following the incident where she was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m.

Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

On Saturday evening, deputies confirmed that Shacorey Shaquion Jeter was arrested in connection with the incident. Jeter has been charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a gun/knife during commission of a violent crime, and murder.

In bond court Saturday evening, Jeter was given $10,000 bond for his charge of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, $10,000 bond for his charge of discharging a weapon into a vehicle and no bond for his murder charge.

Investigators with the coroner's office and sheriff's office are actively investigating the incident as a homicide and ask anyone that has information to please call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crimestoppers at 864-23-Crime.

