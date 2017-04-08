Upstate church inflatable incident injuring children described as 'freak accident'

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Monday that 21 arrests had been made since launching a multi-agency operation targeting child pornography.More >
A black bear was posing for a North Carolina man's camera in the mountains of Franklin, NC over the weekend.More >
An Easley mother is asking for people to keep an eye out for her 15-year-old son, who she said has been missing for nearly a month and is wanted by police for missing a court date.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >
An orangutan escaped from its enclosure at the Greenville Zoo on Sunday, per zoo officials.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office said multiple suspects are facing charges after drug busts on a street in Jonesville.More >
Deputies need your help to locate a missing endangered teenager out of Spartanburg County.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis announced Monday that 21 arrests had been made in the Internet Crimes Against Children Operation.More >
Flame, a stray kitty who found a new home with Upstate firefighters, has become a viral sensation.More >
Esau Sanchez spots bear in Walhalla neighborhood.
An orangutan at the Greenville Zoo escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, causing a lock down at the zoo.More >
