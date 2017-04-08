Upstate church inflatable incident injuring children described as 'freak accident'

Multiple children were injured during what witnesses described as a "freak accident" at the annual Spring Carnival at Springwell Church in Taylors on Saturday.

According to Ricky Reed, battalion chief with the Taylors Fire Department, two inflatable structures were anchored in at the event, but the wind ripped them from the straps.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene.

One of the inflatables, which was unoccupied, struck power lines before blowing onto Wade Hampton Boulevard, deputies said. Duke Energy reported an outage in the area affecting more than 970 customers.

A second inflatable with the children inside became airborne briefly before falling back down. During the incident some children fell approximately 30 feet, deputies said.

Deputies said three children were transported from the church via EMS. Injuries reportedly included a broken arm, a concussion and two other head injuries.

Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said a case report will be filed but the case is not a criminal investigation and no charges will be filed.

A post on the church's Facebook confirmed a wind gust lifted an inflatable that was on the campus during the event, injuring several children. Below is the church's full post:

A witness on scene, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she assisted with getting the children out of the inflatables. She said it was a scary situation for all those involved:

That was the scariest part of not knowing when it was going to stop, when can we run to go help the kids...it all happened within seconds but the first thing you want to do is run to go to the inflatable and help the kids because you're like 'okay there's kids on it' but they had bounced off and fell on the ground...so that was the scariest part was not knowing when they were going to stop and if the other, cause there was four of them, if the other ones were going to fly up as well.

She stresses that no one should be held responsible for the tragic event because "it was a freak accident." Here is the full statement she made on Facebook:

Davis Pearson, the church's operations pastor, stated on Facebook Sunday that two children remained in the hospital and were in stable condition.

A witness named Brandon who was at the event told FOX Carolina on Sunday that two of the children injured in the incident were sisters. He said one of the sisters had been released from the hospital, and that the younger sister was having complications breathing and having trouble walking due to a concussion.

The church rented the inflatables from ATD Inflatables, members said.

FOX Carolina reached out to ATD and the company offered only a brief statement, which follows:

We follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for set up.

According to the Better Business Bureau website, ATD Inflatables has no complaints involving the safety or quality of products.

MORE NEWS: Warrants: Two inmates charged with murder strangled four inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institution

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.