Many warm days and mild nights ahead

Get ready for a stretch of perfect Spring-like weather over the next week!

Temperatures head for the 40s again tonight with a fair sky - all in all, a very comfortable evening and overnight are on tap.

Tomorrow will be a couple degrees higher with bright blue skies again before a few more clouds move in mid-week ahead of a weak frontal system that might pop up a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Whatever becomes of that won’t amount to much as our warming trend continues with Upstate highs in the upper 70s to near 80 the rest of the week and lower to middle 70s in the mountains.

