Firefighters: Family of 3 displaced after Oconee Co. fire - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: Family of 3 displaced after Oconee Co. fire

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Oconee County house fire (Source: Oconee County Fire Department) Scene of Oconee County house fire (Source: Oconee County Fire Department)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two adults and one teenager are displaced after a fire in Oconee County on Saturday.

Charlie King with the Oconee County Fire Department said a room and contents were damaged during the blaze at the 115 Wayside Circle residence.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. A total of 20 firefighters worked the scene for just over an hour before clearing it.

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.

MORE NEWSPastor: 5 kids injured after Upstate church inflatable goes airborne, power line knocked down

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.