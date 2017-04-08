Firefighters: Family of 3 displaced after Oconee Co. fire

Two adults and one teenager are displaced after a fire in Oconee County on Saturday.

Charlie King with the Oconee County Fire Department said a room and contents were damaged during the blaze at the 115 Wayside Circle residence.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. A total of 20 firefighters worked the scene for just over an hour before clearing it.

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.

MORE NEWS: Pastor: 5 kids injured after Upstate church inflatable goes airborne, power line knocked down

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.