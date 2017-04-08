Family says Greenville man reported missing is now safe at home

Kevin Jordan was last seen driving a charcoal 2012 Toyota Camry with a tag that read, "HCT 577." The vehicle pictured is similar to the one belonging to Jordan. (Courtesy of family)

The family of a Greenville man reported missing on Saturday said he is now safe at home.

Loved ones said Kevin Jordan went missing around 3 a.m. Saturday. They said he dropped off his girlfriend at home and went back out, but never returned.

Law enforcement was notified and a missing persons report was been filed with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Family said around 9:50 p.m. that Jordan had been found safe and was back at home.

