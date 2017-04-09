Man charged with attempted murder after bouncer at Greenville Co. nightclub shot

Deputies on scene of shooting at Club Luna (FOX Carolina: 4/9/2017).

Deputies on scene of shooting at Club Luna (FOX Carolina: 4/9/2017).

Deputies on scene of shooting at Club Luna (FOX Carolina: 4/9/2017).

Deputies on scene of shooting at Club Luna (FOX Carolina: 4/9/2017).

Greenville County deputies were called out to a shooting at Club Luna on White Horse Road early Sunday morning.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. they located a victim who has been shot at least one time. They began rendering aid until EMS arrived.

Investigators determined the victim is a bouncer at the club and was making the suspect involved leave the club. As the victim was escorting the suspect out, an altercation occurred at the victim was shot, deputies say.

Armed security from Club Luna took the suspect into custody immediately after the shooting.

Sunday evening deputies said 36-year-old Ortagus Demetrice Bennett was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond at this time.

The incident is actively being investigating by the sheriff's office.

Stay with FOX Carolina for developments on this story.

More news: Pastor: 5 kids injured after Upstate church inflatable goes airborne, power line knocked down

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.