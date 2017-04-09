Coroner releases identity of Upstate man killed in Anderson Co. car fire

The coroner confirmed a man died after a car caught fire in Anderson County Sunday morning (FOX Carolina: 4/9/2017).

The coroner confirmed a man died after a car caught fire in Anderson County Sunday morning (FOX Carolina: 4/9/2017).

Scene of fatal collision on Old Anderson Road. (April 9, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County Coroner's officer confirmed a man died after a car fire in Anderson County Sunday morning.

Chief deputy coroner Charlie Boseman said the victim was identified as John Cordell of Anderson County. Boseman said Cordell was in his early 20's.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, the wreck was reported as an entrapment with injuries at 2:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Old Anderson Rd.

Boseman believed Cordell was heading home from visiting friends in Clemson when he began traveling east on Old Anderson Road, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. His car then caught fire.

The car was engulfed in flames when first responders got to the scene, according to Boseman.

Cordell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boseman said Cordell was just four minutes from home when the wreck happened.

