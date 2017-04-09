Chief: Log cabin a total loss after large fire in Pickens Co.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a large structure fire in Pickens County Sunday morning.

The Dacusville Fire Department was the lead department involved in the large fire first reported at 8:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Pace Bridge Road.

Per the fire chief, multiple units arrived to a fully involved log cabin.

The Dacusville chief said due to the lack of fire hydrants close to the residence, multiple units were called in to bring tankers to shuttle water.

Pumpkintown, Slater-Marietta, North Greenville, Pickens County and the Pickens Rural Fire Departments all responded to the scene. The Pickens County Rescue squad, EMS and Red Cross also came to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The call was placed by the residents of the home who were inside when the fire began but were able to make it out safely.

The fire chief said the home is a total loss.

