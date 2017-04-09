Deputies: Suspect arrested after holding girlfriend, child hostage in Greenwood Co. home

A suspect has been arrested after holding his girlfriend and her child hostage in a Greenwood County home Sunday morning, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Manning Road in the Avondale neighborhood around 10 a.m. in regards to a domestic call.

When investigators arrived on scene, they noted a man was holding his girlfriend and her child hostage in the home and at one point the man went outside and discharged a weapon through the home.

Deputies say after a short standoff with the suspect, they were able to convince him to put his arms through the porch window, pulled him out and arrested him.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Preston Wood. He was charged with two counts kidnapping, two counts attempted murder and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

