Street near Colonial Arena named after Coach Staley during Gamecock National Championship Parade

Mayor Steve Benjamin holds up new street sign for "Dawn Staley Way". (April 9, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecock champions "float" through the National Championship Parade Sunday. (April 9, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Fans gathering for start of parade at City Hall. (April 9, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Fans gathered to celebrate the Gamecock Women's NCAA National Championship win with a parade through downtown Columbia Sunday afternoon.

The parade began at 3 p.m. at City Hall and ended at the State House with speeches by the coaching staff, athletic director, mayor, Head Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecock champions.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said a street near the Colonial Life Arena will be named Dawn Staley Way in honor of the power Gamecock season.

