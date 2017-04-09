Warm week ahead with limited rain chances

If you liked the weather from the weekend, then you’ll love the weather not only today, but most of the week as well!



After morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s, highs this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sun and a light south wind. Lows tonight will be on either side of 50 degrees before returning to the 70s area-wide again tomorrow.

Folks in western North Carolina will see a few more clouds in the sky which could squeeze out a brief shower or two, but whatever comes from that will be minimal at best.

The chance of rain will ramp up only slightly on Wednesday as a weak frontal system approaches from the west.

After that, a pop-up shower here and there is possible through the end of the week and weekend, but it won’t be anything for which you’ll need to cancel outdoor plans.

The Upstate will see only a slight chance of rain on Wednesday as highs reach 80 degrees, but after that, we’ll remain dry with a few more clouds and highs near 80.

