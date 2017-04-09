Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17)

Greenville was the place to be for taco and tequila lovers alike on Sunday.

Sixteen Upstate restaurants took part in the Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition at The Old Cigar Warehouse on Main Street. The event was sponsored by Lunazul 100% Agave Tequila.

Participating judges were Jennifer Dennis, assistant director of Euphoria, Josh Streetman, head barman at Motor Supply Co. Bistro, and Logan Brown, producer with GVLToday. The trio voted on the best taco, the best side dish or dessert and the best cocktail using Lunazul 100% Agave Tequila.

More than 800 tickets were sold and the competition was packed with guests.

The following restaurants took part in the competition:

Willy Taco

Tipsy Taco

Toss Pizza

Up on the Roof

White Duck Taco Shop

Tin Lizzy's

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

Liquid Catering

Restaurant 17

Breakwater

Gringo's Cantina

Ink & Ivy

Ji-Rox

Nacho Taco

Papi's Tacos

NoseDive

