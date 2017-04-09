Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta com - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition

Posted: Updated:
Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17) Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17)
Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17) Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17)
Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17) Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17)
Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17) Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17)
Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17) Upstate restaurants battle it out at Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition (FOX Carolina/ 4/9/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville was the place to be for taco and tequila lovers alike on Sunday.

Sixteen Upstate restaurants took part in the Tacos n' Tequila Fiesta competition at The Old Cigar Warehouse on Main Street. The event was sponsored by Lunazul 100% Agave Tequila.

Participating judges were Jennifer Dennis, assistant director of Euphoria, Josh Streetman, head barman at Motor Supply Co. Bistro, and Logan Brown, producer with GVLToday. The trio voted on the best taco, the best side dish or dessert and the best cocktail using Lunazul 100% Agave Tequila.

More than 800 tickets were sold and the competition was packed with guests.

The following restaurants took part in the competition:

  • Willy Taco
  • Tipsy Taco
  • Toss Pizza
  • Up on the Roof
  • White Duck Taco Shop
  • Tin Lizzy's
  • Sticky Fingers Ribhouse
  • Liquid Catering
  • Restaurant 17
  • Breakwater
  • Gringo's Cantina
  • Ink & Ivy
  • Ji-Rox
  • Nacho Taco
  • Papi's Tacos
  • NoseDive

MORE NEWSReport: Suspect arrested after holding girlfriend, child hostage in Greenwood Co. home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.