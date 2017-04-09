Coroner identifies man dead after SUV overturns down embankment - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies man dead after SUV overturns down embankment in Greenville Co.

Scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/4 9/17) Scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/4 9/17)
Vehicle being towed away from scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/4 9/17) Vehicle being towed away from scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/4 9/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Trooper said a driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Sunday.

They got the call around 3:24 p.m.

The incident reportedly happened at 1111 Fork Shoals Road at Kilberry Blvd and Old Fork Shoals Road.

Troopers said an 85-year-old driver from Pelzer was traveling west on Fork Shoals Road in a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV. The driver then traveled off the left side of the road, overturning down an embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, was ejected, and died at the scene.

The coroner identified the driver as 85-year-old Richard E. Cullen of Old Hundren Road. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

