WWII vets honored at Bataan Death March 75th Anniversary Event in Asheville

On Sunday an event was held to honor World War !! veterans in Asheville.

The Bataan Death march 75th Anniversary Event, hosted by the Charles George VA Medical Center, was held there as well.

Participants gathered to commemorate the sacrifices made by "thousands of American and Allied service members of World War II who lost their lives in the Baatan Death March or endured years of horrible treatment as Prisoners of War."

During the event, former Prisoner of War and Bataan Death march survivor Wayne Carringer was honored with special recognition. Carringer is an Army veteran and native of Western North Carolina.

The keynote speaker was Patrick Cleburne McClary, a combat-wounded Vietnam Veteran. Medical Center Director Cynthia Breyfogle provided remarks, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Drill Team put on a "Missing Man Table" Ceremony and flag presentation. Special recognitions were presented by the American Legion, and commemorative Bataan Death March coin presentations were also featured during the event.

"I am very appreciative of this recognition," said Carringer while giving remarks. "Not only for myself, but for other POWS and Veterans."

