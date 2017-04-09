Home destroyed, family displaced after grease fire in Taylors

Firefighters said a home was destroyed by an accidental fire in Taylors on Sunday.

According to firefighters, the blaze began at a home on Oakwood Drive after a woman left something on the stove to quickly check on her pets. When she returned, a cooking/grease fire had started.

The woman attempted to douse the flames with water, but because of the grease, this caused the fire to escalate.

Though the woman and her children were home at the time, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Red Cross is assisting the family and ensuring that they have somewhere to stay. Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

Officials with Taylors Fire Department said the home was a total loss. They did want to remind residents, however, to never leave food unattended when cooking. They said to turn burners off if you need to step away from the stove.

