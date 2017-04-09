Dobson Knob fire spreads to more than 500 acres, threatens homes - FOX Carolina 21

Dobson Knob fire spreads to more than 500 acres, threatens homes

Dobson Knob Fire Closure Area (Source: U.S. Forest Service) Dobson Knob Fire Closure Area (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
Dobson Knob fire. (Credit: Josh Davis) Dobson Knob fire. (Credit: Josh Davis)
Smoke billows from the fire on April 11, 2017 (FOX Carolina) Smoke billows from the fire on April 11, 2017 (FOX Carolina)
MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews are working to contain a forest fire burning hundreds of acres in Woodlawn near Dobson Knob.

On Sunday officials advised residents in the area that dense smoke was likely in northern McDowell County as they work to control the blaze. On Tuesday an Air Quality Alert was issued for McDowell County due to smoke from the wildfires.

The alert, which is in effect until midnight, warns fine particle concentrations in the region may exceed unhealthy standards for people sensitive to air pollution.

On Monday, Greg Smith with the U.S. Forest Service confirmed the fire was threatening 35 homes and 10 other outbuildings. Smith said no evacuations had been ordered but structure protections were in place.

Smith said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He also advised residents to be cautions when burning due to a lack of rain in the forecast.

By Tuesday, McDowell County Emergency Management said the fire had spread to more than 550 acres and was ten percent contained.

Lisa Jennings with the NC Forestry Commission said 90 firefighters were battling the blaze and forestry crews from other areas were expected to arrive Tuesday and aid in the fight.

Jennings said the Mountain to Sea Trail and all areas between the Catawba River and NC-105 west of Linville Gorge were closed to the public.

The US Forestry Service also released the following reminder about flying drones near the fire:

"Remember: Flying a drone near a wildfire is breaking the law. Doing so can result in a significant fine and/or a mandatory court appearance. So, be smart and just don't fly your drone anywhere near a wildfire."

