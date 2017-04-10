Graham, Wilson to fly T-50A fighter trainer jets assembled in Greenville

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R, SC) will speak Monday at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville facility and fly in the T-50A fighter trainers that the company is developing as a possible replacement to the US Air Force’s current fighter training jets.

Lockheed Martin said the T-50A is the aerospace company’s entry in the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training competition. The winning entry will replace the Air Force's current trainer, the T-38, which has been in use for 50 years and does not meet current performance standards.

The official T-50A proposal was submitted to the Air Force on March 30.

Lockheed Martin's Greenville facility will serve as the jets’ Final Assembly and Checkout (FACO) site if Lockheed Martin wins the competition.

Graham and Wilson are expected to discuss the T-50A program's potential military benefits to the United States Air Force, and the economic benefits to Greenville and South Carolina during a special event at the Greenville facility.

