'Princess for a Day' photo sessions to benefit children's hospital

Miss South Carolina United States 2016 Lindley Mayer is sponsoring a photo shoot for children with disabilities and children who have battled serious illnesses on Monday in Greenville.

Mayer organized the “Princess for a Day” event through her charity, Lindley’s Alliance.

Upstate designers will supply the participants with princess dresses. The photo session includes hair, make-up, and edited digital photos.

Several special needs and ill children will participate at no cost but the event is open to all children for a $150 donation to Lindley’s Alliance.

Mayer said all proceeds will benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' Dream Gap and help send children to Camp Courage this summer.

The photo shoots will take place at Krissy K Studios on East North Street. Mayer said times will be assigned.

MORE NEWS: 5 kids injured after Upstate church inflatable goes airborne, witness says 'it was a freak accident'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.