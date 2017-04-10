Troopers: Elderly driver killed in crash on White Horse Rd.

The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
A baby bull was seen roaming loose in Boiling Springs on Tuesday evening. Cindi Knox shared these photos.More >
Firefighters said flames ripped through the popular Oconee County restaurant early Wednesday morning.More >
Storms caused part of a Landrum roadway to wash out, resulting in part of the road being swallowed by a sinkhole.More >
