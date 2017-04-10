Troopers: Elderly driver killed in crash on White Horse Rd. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Elderly driver killed in crash on White Horse Rd.

Posted: Updated:
Troopers said en elderly driver died at the scene (FOX Carolina/ April 10, 2017) Troopers said en elderly driver died at the scene (FOX Carolina/ April 10, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said an 82-year-old driver died after a crash on White Horse Road early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersections of Grove Road and Piedmont Highway.

Troopers said the driver was heading south in a 2002 Dodge pickup when the truck ran off the road and crashed into a billboard support post.

Coroner Parks Evans identified the driver as James F. Bryant of White Horse Road Extension.

Bryant was wearing a seat belt and became entrapped in the pickup. He was pronounced dead on scene when EMS arrived.

