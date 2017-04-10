Star of Netflix show to help kickoff 'Kindness Challenge' in Travelers Rest

Captain Randy Fisher with the Travelers Rest Police Department said the star of the Netflix show “The Kindness Diaries” will speak in Travelers Rest in May.

Fisher said Leon Logothetis will help Travelers Rest police kick off the Kindness Challenge on May 1.

“ He has traveled all over the world and not long ago rode a motorcycle around the world accepting only the kindness of others as his means of accomplishing that goa,” Fisher said of Logothetis. “He would not accept money, only gas for his bike, a room for the night and food. “

Fisher said Logothetis will speak at the police department at 10 a.m.

Read more about the Kindness Challenge here.

“The world is broken, Fisher stated in an e-mail. “Let’s be the ones to spread kindness and be part of the solution and not the problem.”

MORE NEWS: WWII vets honored at Bataan Death March 75th Anniversary Event in Asheville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.