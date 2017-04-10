Woman killed, deputy hurt when patrol car crashes into another car in Elbert Co.

A woman was killed and a deputy was injured after an Elbert County Sheriff’s Office patrol car collided with another vehicle on Saturday, according to the Elbert County coroner.

Coroner Charles Almond, Jr. said the crash happened on Ruckersville Road at Highway 77 around 5:13 p.m. Saturday.

Almond said the preliminary investigation showed Heather Payton of Elberton failed to yield to the deputy, who was responding to a call, and was struck by the patrol car,

Payton died from her injuries.

The deputy was also hurt and transported to the hospital. Almond said the deputy’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time.

