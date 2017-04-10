Woman killed, deputy hurt when patrol car crashes into another c - FOX Carolina 21

Woman killed, deputy hurt when patrol car crashes into another car in Elbert Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) -

A woman was killed and a deputy was injured after an Elbert County Sheriff’s Office patrol car collided with another vehicle on Saturday, according to the Elbert County coroner.

Coroner Charles Almond, Jr. said the crash happened on Ruckersville Road at Highway 77 around 5:13 p.m. Saturday.

Almond said the preliminary investigation showed Heather Payton of Elberton failed to yield to the deputy, who was responding to a call, and was struck by the patrol car,

Payton died from her injuries.

The deputy was also hurt and transported to the hospital. Almond said the deputy’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time.

MORE NEWS: I-85 North in Anderson Co. shut down in Anderson County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.