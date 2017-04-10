Union police investigating after man stabbed in back

Union police are investigating after a man was brought to the hospital with a stab wound on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the hospital around 10 p.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was stabbed in the back.

The victim told police he was walking down a street, he did not know which street, when he was hit from behind and knocked to the ground. He saw a person wearing all black running off but could not identify who the attacker was.

Another man drove the victim to the hospital but that man left before police could question him, according to investigative reports.

