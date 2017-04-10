Union police investigating after man stabbed in back - FOX Carolina 21

Union police investigating after man stabbed in back

Posted: Updated:
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union police are investigating after a man was brought to the hospital with a stab wound on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the hospital around 10 p.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was stabbed in the back.

The victim told police he was walking down a street, he did not know which street, when he was hit from behind and knocked to the ground. He saw a person wearing all black running off but could not identify who the attacker was.

Another man drove the victim to the hospital but that man left before police could question him, according to investigative reports.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with attempted murder after bouncer at Greenville Co. nightclub shot

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.