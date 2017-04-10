Greenville police investigating armed robbery at motel - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police investigating armed robbery at motel

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police are investigating an armed robbery at the Rodeway Inn on Laurens Road.

The robbery happened early Monday morning.

Police said an employee called 911 to report that a man had entered the office and gave her a note demanding cash. The man also told the worker he had a gun.

Surveillance footage was not immediately available.

