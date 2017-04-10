MAU holding job fair Tuesday to fill entry-level BMW positions

MAU Workforce Solutions is looking to fill positions for forklift operators and production associates at the BMW Manufacturing plant in Greer during a hiring event on Tuesday.

The positions with MAU at BMW are entry-level positions with multiple shift availability.

Pay starts at $16.50-$17.50 an hour and includes a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

The hiring event will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the MAU office located at 7993 Pelham Road in Greenville.

Job seekers can also apply online on http://www.mau.com/bmw.

MAU said applicants should create or update their MAU account prior to applying in order to better their chances for interview selection.

MORE NEWS: US gas prices rise 9 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.43 a gallon

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.