Police: 2 people shot at Asheville apartment complex

Asheville police are investigating after two people were shot at the Pisgah View Apartments early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the police department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

Officers found two victims in the apartment complex. Both had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

