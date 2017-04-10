Police: 2 people shot at Asheville apartment complex - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 2 people shot at Asheville apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police are investigating after two people were shot at the Pisgah View Apartments early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the police department said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

Officers found two victims in the apartment complex. Both had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Woman killed, deputy hurt when patrol car crashes into another car in Elbert Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.