Oconee Co. deputies offer tips to prevent vehicle break-ins

After some reports concerning vehicle break-ins, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer tips in the hopes of preventing individuals from becoming victims.

Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Keowee School Road near the Bountyland area in regards to reports of vehicle break-ins. Deputies said two juveniles were charged with breaking into motor vehicles and both have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office offered these tips to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of vehicle break-ins:

Please make sure that all windows and doors of your vehicles are locked, even if the vehicle will be left on your property or close to your residence.

Do not leave valuables, such as cash, checkbooks, debit or credit cards, purses or electronic items in your vehicles. Take them inside of your residence. If you plan to hike, fish or hunt, only bring with you any identification cards or licenses that you need and carry them on your person, along with some cash and maybe a debit card if you need it.

If possible, please park your vehicles in well-lit areas of your residence or places where you shop.

If you discover that your vehicle has been broken into, do not touch anything either inside or outside of the vehicle if possible and contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible so that evidence will be fresh and will be in the best possible position to be preserved.

"While no law enforcement agency can ever guarantee with 100% certainty that someone will not be a victim of a crime, the Sheriff's Office feels that these steps can at least possibly reduce the potential of someone being the victim of a vehicle break-in." Oconee County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Jimmy Watt, said.

Anyone with information concerning any recent vehicle break-ins or any other crimes is asked by the Sheriff's Office to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-88-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. All information is confidential and if tip leads to an arrest, tippers are eligible for a cash reward.

