Greenville woman wins $250K on her birthday

A Greenville woman won one quarter of a million on her birthday by playing a scratch-off ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“Best birthday ever,” the lucky woman told lottery officials.

The woman bought the Cash Winfall ticket at Ike's Food Mart on Mills Ave. in Greenville. Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Cash Winfall game, odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Ikes' Food Mart received a commission of $2,500.

MORE NEWS: US gas prices rise 9 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.43 a gallon

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.