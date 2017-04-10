Deputies: Convicted felon accused of pointing gun at woman, children after domestic incident

Spartanburg County deputies said arrest warrants were signed for a man accused of assaulting a woman and then pointing a gun at her and three young children.

The incident happened Sunday morning at a home on Westside Road.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, told deputies she had been letting her ex-boyfriend, Terrell Meadows, 34, stay in an empty bedroom of her home.

According to incident reports from the sheriff's office, the victim noticed a strange car parked behind the house on Sunday morning and then found a strange woman in the bedroom with Meadows.

The victim then asked Meadows to leave and the reports state he became violent and punched her in the face twice and then slammed her cell phone to the ground.

The victim’s niece then found a hiding place and called 911.

Meadows and the woman then left the house. The victim stated that when Meadows and the victim were driving off, the suspect pointed a gun at a bedroom window that the victim was looking out from and threatened to shoot her. The victim said her niece and two other children, ages 2, 7, and 9, were also in the room at the time.

Deputies said the victim suffered deep cuts to the face that would require stitches and that blood was visible in the house.

Deputies stated that Meadows cannot legally own a gun due to a prior domestic violence conviction.

Reports state warrants were signed, charging Meadows with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of violent felony.

