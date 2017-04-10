Salad mixes sold at Walmart recalled after dead bat reportedly found in package

Fresh Express announced a precautionary recall of certain cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix distributed to Walmart stores across the Southeast after a dead bat was reportedly found in a container of the salad mix, according to the FDA.

The recalled product is 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which is sold in a clear container with production code G089B19, a best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 stamped on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897.

“The recall was necessitated when Fresh Express was notified that extraneous animal matter was allegedly found in a single container of the salad,” The FDA stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, all salads manufactured in the same production run are being recalled.”

No other Marketside salads are included in the recall. Fresh Express brand salads are not being recalled either.

The FDA says Walmart acted quickly and removed the product from store shelves.

People who have already bought the salad mix are urged to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

Fresh Express released this statement on the recall:

Fresh Express takes matters of food safety very seriously and rigorously complies with all food safety regulations including the proscribed Good Agricultural Practices. In addition, a range of stringent controls are in place during growing and harvesting to mitigate against field material from entering the raw product system. In manufacturing, additional controls including thorough washing and filtration systems as well as visual inspections that are designed to eliminate unwanted debris.

