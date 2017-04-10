Firefighters: No injuries in electrical fire at Greer apartment complex

The Greer Fire Department announced there were no injuries reported on an electrical fire that happened Monday at the Madison Haven Apartments.

According to the Greer Fire Department, firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Madison Haven Dr. Crews from Tyger River and Pelham Batesville Fire Departments assisted with the blaze. They said crews were on the scene at 9:15 and the fire was under control 15 minutes later.

Firefighters said the blaze was determined to be an electrical fire that started in a bedroom and there were no injuries reported.

“All occupants were out of the apartment where the fire occurred,” Deputy Chief Holzheimer said. “The fire department crews assisted with alerting and removing the two upstairs occupants and all occupants were accounted for. The Red Cross was notified to assist occupants with placement and any other needs.”

