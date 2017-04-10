Greenwood police locate 2 missing teens

The Greenwood Police Department has located two missing teenage girls who were missing since Friday.

Officers said 15-year-old Brooklee Reid and 16-year-old Isabelle Morris were last seen around 3 p.m. near Grace Street Park.

Police said the pair were believed to be runaways.

Police posted on the Greenwood Police Department on Facebook that both teens had been located by leads given to investigators.

"The investigators wish to express their gratitude to the residents of the Greenwood area and to all of our facebook friends who sent in tips and information. It was with your help that we were able to make sure these young ladies were returned to safety before anything happened to them!"

