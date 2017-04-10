Henderson Co. deputies: Trio arrested on drug charges after security check

Three individuals were arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on drug charges after a security check, according to deputies.

While conducting a security check on Sunday at Jackson Park, deputies said they stopped one vehicle with three passengers and one of them was armed with a knife in his lap. Deputies proceeded to take the three passengers into custody.

The following are the arrests that were made by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office:

Bobby Wise, 56, was found to be in possession of 19.7 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, 22 doses of the stimulant Vyvance (Sch II narcotic) and drug paraphernalia.

Wise was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine, heroin and Vyvanse, Sch II CS, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wise is being held in the Henderson County Jail under an $87,000 secured bond.

Monica Buckner, 34, was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Buckner also concealed methamphetamine that was found after arriving at the Henderson County Jail.

Buckner was charged with two counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine when entering the Henderson County Jail and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buckner is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $14,500 secured bond.

Deanne Bautista, 46, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bautista was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bautista is being held in the Henderson County Jail under an $8,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.