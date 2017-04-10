Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Oconee Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Oconee Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/file) (FOX Carolina/file)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials in Oconee County were dispatched to the scene of an apartment fire on Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing a fire at Keowee Cove Apartments on Gail Court. Dispatchers said firefighters were on scene of the apartment fire.

