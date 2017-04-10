Dispatch: Structure fire reported in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Structure fire reported in Spartanburg Co.

ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Spartanburg County were called to the scene of a reported structure fire on Monday.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported in the 400 block of Browning Road in Enoree. No injuries were reported.

Cross Anchor Fire Department is on scene.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more details.

