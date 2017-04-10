Solicitor: Son indicted in Anderson Co. woman's strangling

The Solicitor's Office confirmed an Upstate man has been indicted on a murder charge years after his mother's death.

In July 2011, investigators said 71-year-old Linda Clark was found strangled and beaten in her apartment on Liberty Highway. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The victim's son, John Wesley Coker, claimed to have found her dead in her bedroom.

The solicitor confirmed on Feb. 21, Coker was indicted for murder in connection with his mother's slaying. He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.

