Hendersonville police: Man accused of soliciting child via computer

The Hendersonville Police Department said a man is facing charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

Detectives said 28-year-old Johnathan Cody Alexander is accused of soliciting a child a child to meet at an undisclosed location for an illegal sex act.

Alexander is charged with dissemination of obscene material to a child under 16 and solicitation of a child by computer. He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The Hendersonville Police Department said their officers worked with the Department of Homeland Security to arrest Alexander.

Anyone with information about the exploitation of a minor is asked to report the incident to Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 828-697-STOP.

