Warm Tuesday, showers back Wednesday

Our warm weather pattern continues today with a few more clouds in the sky than yesterday in the mountains, which could drop a brief shower or two up there.

The majority of the area though will stay dry with mostly sunny skies in the Upstate and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s area-wide ahead of a weak cold front that will move through during the day tomorrow causing our best rain chance of the week.

That chance still only consists of a few to perhaps scattered showers in the mountains and a couple here and there in the Upstate mainly during the afternoon and evening.

A lingering one or two are possible on Thursday, and possibly Friday in western North Carolina as highs remain in the 70s to near 80.

As of now, Easter weekend looks completely dry and warm with highs in the middle 70s in the mountains and lower 80s in the Upstate before our next rain chance next Monday.

