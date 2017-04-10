Spartanburg man admits to kidnapping, sexually assaulting 7-year-old

A Spartanburg man was sentenced on Monday to prison time after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a young child.

On Oct. 10, 2015, a 7-year-old girl at a home on Bee Street was reportedly woken by 25-year-old Dedrise Barksdale.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Spartanburg man charged after kidnapping, sexual assault of child

Barksdale took the girl into a wooded area behind the home, removed her pants, choked her and hit her. After the attack, he fled the scene.

Police said they found some of the girl's clothing in the woods behind the house.

Barksdale was later arrested in Newberry and admitted to sexually assaulting the child in a police interview. Investigators said DNA evidence was linked to Barksdale.

He pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

His prior convictions include possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and violation of probation.

MORE NEWS: Hendersonville police: Man accused of soliciting child via computer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.