Greer police release new photos of suspect accused of impersonating officer

The Greer PD says this Chevrolet Impala is similar to that of the one the subject appeared in. (Source: GPD)

The Greer Police Department is seeking public assistance identifying a subject police say impersonated an officer.

Per police, on Sunday a female was called out to a Lil’ Cricket gas station on Middleton Way where she was asked to speak to a subject in an early 2000s model, gold Chevrolet Impala.

The subject in the vehicle stated he was an undercover cop who was investigating a missing girl named “Sarah” before asking her to get into his vehicle, police say. The female refused but provided her ID when asked.

Greer Police say the man is described as muscular with short hair and a full beard. He is between 30-40 years of age and stands between 5’10” and 5’11”, weighing 250 pounds.

Police said the Impala had stock rims and a "frosty" tint on the back two windows.

Anyone with information is asked to message the Greer Police Facebook page, email tellis@cityofgreer.org or call 864-877-7906.

