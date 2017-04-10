Deputies: 8 taken into custody after fight on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

Eight individuals were arrested after a fight on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg Sunday afternoon, per deputies.

Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a fight in progress on I-26 at mile marker 25 around 12:30 on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they noticed eight people along the side of the road and two black Honda Accords with paper tags. One of the vehicles with two occupants had a flat tire and was on jacks as if to change the tire.

According to deputies, the owner of the vehicle called a friend to assist with the flat tire and when the friend showed up to help along with five others, a fight broke out. No reason was given for the fight except the individuals did not get along, deputies said.

Permission as given to search both vehicles. A Winchester 22 caliber ammunition was found in the Honda with the flat tire as well as a Mossberg Blazer 47 22cal semi auto rifle, per deputies. The items were placed into evidence and the firearm came back clear.

Also during the incident, a traffic collision occurred involving three vehicles. Highway Patrol was already on scene and handled the collision. One lane was shut down due to the accident and traffic congestion.

Deputies say all eight individuals were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. They were transported to jail.

Per deputies, the eight arrested individuals are as follows:

Timothy Fowler, 48

Hunter Stanley, 21

Tamara Satterfield, 30

Brooks Johnson, 22

Victoria Frye, 27

Amber Fowler, 20

Dalton Storie, 21

Bryson, Foster, 17

Hunter Stanley and Brooks Johnson were the individuals directly involved in the fight, per deputies.

All arrested have since been released.

