Deputies: 8 taken into custody after fight on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two people are charged after a child tested positive for narcotics.More >
The child involved in the incident that was seen on A&E's Live PD has a broken arm from the incident, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >
A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park, his family says.More >
The Clinton Police Department has charged a former school employee with contributing the delinquency of a minor.More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing eight charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.More >
Deputies said a teenager who went missing from Spartanburg County has been located in California.More >
Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said the fire was in a restaurant on the 2300 block of Pickens Highway in the Due West area.More >
July 14th marks the 80 year anniversary for Krispy Kreme donuts, and in honor of the company's 80th birthday, you can grab a dozen glazed donuts for just 80 cents when you buy a dozen at regular price.More >
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
The Dog Park grand opening in Anderson. (7/12/17)More >
The first section of the flyover bridge that will carry traffic from I-385 NB to I-85 SB were installed Tuesday night at the I-385/I-85 construction zone. Crews have to build temporary supports called shoring towers to hold the massive steel segments until the next pieces can be bolted in place.More >
A baby bull was seen roaming loose in Boiling Springs on Tuesday evening. Cindi Knox shared these photos.More >
Firefighters said flames ripped through the popular Oconee County restaurant early Wednesday morning.More >
Storms caused part of a Landrum roadway to wash out, resulting in part of the road being swallowed by a sinkhole.More >
