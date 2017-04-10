State sentences Dylann Roof to life without parole

Standing before a judge Monday, Dylann Roof entered his plea of guilty. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the deal was reached in part to prevent further suffering for the victims and families of the 9 murdered.

"The only thing a trial would have done, would've been create more issues for the federal conviction and federal sentence next," explained Wilson. "I didn't want to do that and they certainly didn't want that to happen either."

Cynthia Graham Hurd was one of the "Charleston Nine." Her brother, Malcolm Hurd said his sister would have supported Monday's outcome.

"Today, the sun is right, Cynthia is smiling down because she believes in justice," he said. "Justice for all and justice was served today."

Roof's guilty plea was not a surprise to the court, but his grandfather's statement was to those in the room.

"We're sorry," said Joe Roof. "We regret it. It's ruined lives and I cannot put those back together."

Solicitor Wilson said not only did justice prevail Monday, but Dylann's mission to divide people failed.

"He failed," said Wilson. "What he did, what you all saw, what the world saw was peace, unity, enlightenment and love."

Roof was already sentenced to death by a federal court in December.

