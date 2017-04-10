Upstate archery team headed to nationals after big wins at tournament

Congratulations are in order for Greenville’s own Hurricanes Archery Team!

At the end of March, the Hurricanes Archery Team competed for three days against some of the top teams in South Carolina during the 12th annual S.C. National Archery Schools Program (NASP) State Bullseye Tournament. The tournament, which took place in Sumter, featured middle schoolers and high schoolers.

According to a release by the Greenville Hurricanes Archery team, both the middle school and high school team showed up to win.

“On the first day of the State Competition, the middle school team demonstrated their skill and precision in the IBO 3D Tournament, taking third place—an amazing feat considering that many of these archers had never before shot in IBO 3D! The following day the high school archers placed second in both the IBO 3D and Bullseye Tournaments. Callen Pusateri truly hit the mark with a score of 288, giving him third place in the High School Male Division.”

On top of all the winning, the Hurricane’s also received the 2017 NASP SCDNR State Sportsmanship Award. The honor is given to athletes who demonstrate not only great skill at the line, but to those who reach out to their community in tangible ways.

The Hurricanes donated food and other supplies to help animal shelters and flood victims, per the release.

“It is not uncommon to witness these young people holding doors for folks, shaking hands with members on other teams, and huddling together to pray and encourage one another,” the release said. “These demonstrations of care and compassion did not go unnoticed by the judges. Well done Hurricanes!”

And the icing on the cake: One of the Hurricane's high school seniors, William Jackson, won a $1,000 scholarship for college.

The Hurricanes are now headed to Nationals in Louisville, KY May 11 – 13 to represent South Carolina and the Upstate.

Anyone interested in supporting the team’s travel and registration needs should email hurricanesarchery@gmail.com.