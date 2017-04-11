Cati Blauvelt's family talks with FOX Carolina

It's been nearly six months since 22 year old Cati Blauvelt was found brutally murdered, her body left in the cellar of an abandoned home in Simpsonville.

Cati's estranged husband, John Blauvelt, is accused of the crime. But he's been on the run since November.

Now her family is talking with FOX Carolina, and holding out hope Cati's accused killer will be found, arrested, and brought to justice.

Cati's mom, sister and niece told us about the bright light that was Cati's life.

Patricia Piver is Cati’s mom, and explained what she misses most about her daughter. “She was like a bright light, she just cheered everybody up when they were down. She was always there for anybody who needed her.”

The said losing Cati has been incredibly difficult, and that so many people loved her, and she loved them right back.

She also loved animals, and being with her family.

Cati's mom tells us, they were very concerned that October day, when they didn't hear from Cati when they were supposed to.

Her last conversation was with her niece Chyanne Paxton, who talked to Cati on the phone after Cati got off of work.

‘I called her and asked her what she was doing and she said she was driving and I asked her where she was going she said she didn't know. And I really didn't think about it at the time, but she said she'll be there to get us in an hour so we can go get food and I said OK, and I told her I loved her when I got off the phone. I fell sleep and when I woke up she had not called or knocked or anything.”

Two days later, Cati's body was found in an abandoned house in Simpsonville.

Cati’s sister Brandi Blackwell described the moment her family found out Cati was murdered.

“It was heartbreaking. I mean how can somebody just leave somebody hurt, and then just leave them laying there and just ride around town and for all intents and purposes act like nothing’s happened at all.”

A warrant for John Blauvelt was issued in November, and now he's on the run, wanted for Cati's murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service tell us they believe he is still out west, and want anyone with any information to contact law enforcement.

Cati's family tells us they want him to be found, and brought to justice.

And they are fearful that other lives could be in danger, with Blauvelt still on the run.

