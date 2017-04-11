Family: Missing Easley teen found safe

An Upstate family desperately searching for a missing teen who went missing in Easley on Monday said the boy had been found Tuesday morning.

Crystal Williams says her 17-year-old son J.T. was last seen at their home in the Cherokee Ridge Subdivision off Saluda Dam Road around 11 a.m. She said he left the house pretty upset and no family members have seen him since.

Williams said J.T. works at the Easley Skate Center and a co worker said she spotted him around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks in the Ingles shopping center. She said the teen has also had contact with his uncle but would not reveal his location.

Since his disappearance, Williams says she's gotten notifications that her son has used Uber to get around twice. Once at 1 p.m. and another time at 7:30 p.m.

Williams says J.T. is very shy and deals with some social anxiety and depression.

On Tuesday, Williams said J.T. had been located and that he was safe.

More news: Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.