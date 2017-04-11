Coroner: Person found dead in car died of natural causes

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the coroner responded to calls of a body slumped over in a vehicle in Greenville County Monday night, per deputies.

The sheriff's office says they were notified by EMS to respond to Guess Street after emergency efforts to resuscitate a person did not work. Deputies say they arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m.

According to deputies, the person was pronounced dead on scene.

Coroner Parks Evans said Tuesday that the death appeared to be from natural causes.

