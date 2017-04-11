Coroner: Person found dead in car died of natural causes - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Person found dead in car died of natural causes

Scene on Guess Street. (April 11, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene on Guess Street. (April 11, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the coroner responded to calls of a body slumped over in a vehicle in Greenville County Monday night, per deputies.

The sheriff's office says they were notified by EMS to respond to Guess Street after emergency efforts to resuscitate a person did not work. Deputies say they arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m.

According to deputies, the person was pronounced dead on scene.

Coroner Parks Evans said Tuesday that the death appeared to be from natural causes.

