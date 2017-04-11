Highway Patrol: Vehicle runs off bridge, onto I-385 - FOX Carolina 21

Highway Patrol: Vehicle runs off bridge, onto I-385

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car ran over a bridge barrier and crashed onto I-385 near Simpsonville early Tuesday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol website, the crash was reported around 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, near mile marker 30 on the north bound side.

Troopers said the 40-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle, went over the bridge barrier, and crashed onto the roadway below.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Troopers said charges are pending.

