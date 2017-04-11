Chick-Fil-A celebrates Tigers' national championship win with free breakfast for Clemson-area law enforcement

Chick-Fil-A is providing Clemson-area law enforcement officers with a free breakfast on Tuesday, all stemming from a friendly bet U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan made with an Alabama congresswoman.

The restaurant said Duncan and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell made a bet on which team, Clemson or Alabama, would win the College Football National Championship back in January. The wager was that the loser would buy the winner’s entire office a Chick-Fil-A meal.

Duncan, a Clemson graduate and walk-on football player, won the bet when the Tigers defeated Alabama.

Chick-Fil-A found out about the bet and wanted to get involved, so the restaurant said in honor of the Clemson football team’s national championship victory, Chick-Fil-A will provide a free meal for law enforcement from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Clemson City Hall.

Chick-Fil-A said all law enforcement officers in the surrounding area are invited to attend.

