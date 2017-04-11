Rep. Duncan to honor Townville firefighter, first responders after Townville Elementary shooting

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan will on Tuesday honor the volunteer firefighter who Anderson County deputies said stopped a teen gunman at Townville Elementary School and the other first responders who rushed to the school after a 2016 shooting.

Deputies said a 14-year-old opened fire on the school’s playground on Sep. 28, 2016. Three students and a teacher were wounded. First grade student Jacob Hall died from his injuries.

When 911 was called, Jamie Brock, a volunteer firefighters with the Townville Fire Department, was one of the first to arrive. He is credited with taking down and subduing the teenage suspect.

READ: Hero firefighter Jamie Brock releases statement

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan will present flags flown over to U.S. Capitol to Brock, the Townville Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, and the Fork Rescue Squad as a show of gratitude for their quick response to the Townville Elementary shooting, according to the congressman’s office.

Duncan will present the flags at 3 p.m. at the Townville Fire Department on Highway 24.

