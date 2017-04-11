Richard Cash selected to run for SC Senate District 3 seat in Anderson Co.

A runoff election was held Tuesday as voters selected a Republican candidate to run for Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant’s now vacant SC Senate seat, per the Anderson Co. Elections and Registration Office.

Eight Republican candidates appeared on the April 11 ballot during the Republican Primary. There are no democratic candidates.

The candidates and the votes they received during the April 11 poll are as follows:

Dean Allen - 90

Corey N Bott - 79

Don Bowen - 313

Carol Burdette - 2,400

Richard Cash - 2,030

James Galyean - 840

Brad Johnson - 293

John Tucker - 1,821

A runoff was needed to determine a GOP candidate and was held on April 25. The voter turnout was 12 percent.

Carol Burdette and Richard Cash appeared on the runoff ballot. Burdette received 4,077 votes or 45%, and Cash received 4,865 votes or 54%, per the Anderson Co. Elections and Registration Office.

The results are unofficial.

The special election to fill the District 3 Senate seat will be held on May 30. The voter registration deadline for the special election is April 30.

PREVIOUSLY: South Carolina has a new Lt. Governor

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.