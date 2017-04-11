Greenbrier Farms offers certified organic plants during annual sale

Greenbrier Farms in Easley will host its eighth annual Certified Organic Plant Sale on Saturday.

Farmers said USDA Certified Organic starter plants such as heirloom tomatoes, pepper varieties, squash, cucumbers, okra, eggplant, herbs, flowers and more will be for sale.

Sustainably and humanely raised pastured meats will also be available, as well as landscaping plants.

The plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenbrier Farms, located at 766 Hester Store Road.

